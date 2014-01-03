Tom Strini writes about Lucas and Leah
Lucas and Leah’s Public Performances
Friday, March 7 at 7:00 pm – Piano Violin Sonatas, Nos. 1 and 2. Immanuel Presbyterian Church at 1100 North Astor Street. The evening opens with artist interview by Reverend Randy Bush. Artist reception follows concert.
Sunday, March 9 at 2:30 pm – “Musical Story Land” with storyteller, Kelly Doherty at Bay Shore Lutheran Church, 1200 East Hampton Road. “Peter and the Wolf” headlines this one-hour interactive concert. A kid-friendly reception follows.
Concerts are free. Donations accepted. Details: Info@PianoArts.org
“SONGS OF THE PLATTEVILLE SETTLERS” YOUTH CONCERT
February 15, 2025
We send a huge thank you to UW-Platteville, Platteville Elementary students, and music specialist Kelsey Duss for making our artists feel so welcome in the community. Our concert,”Songs of the Platteville Settlers” connected students with their past, especially the Cornish and German settlers, along with the Native Americans and the African American families who founded […]read more
September 19, 2024
Congratulations to LUCAS AMORY, 2024 First Place Prize presented by Cynthia Apfelbach and George Apfelbach in memory of Reuben William Peterson, Jr.; TANNER JORDEN, Second Place Prize donated by John Wirth and Jim Buchta; and ANGELINE MA, Third Place Prize donated by The West Family. Bravi!read more