PROKOFIEV DUOS FOR ALL AGES – WITH LUCAS AMORY & SISTER LEAH

Tom Strini writes about Lucas and Leah

https://striniwrites.blogspot.com/2025/02/piano-arts-lucas-amory-2024-competition.html

Lucas and Leah’s Public Performances

Friday, March 7 at 7:00 pm – Piano Violin Sonatas, Nos. 1 and 2. Immanuel Presbyterian Church at 1100 North Astor Street. The evening opens with artist interview by Reverend Randy Bush. Artist reception follows concert.

Sunday, March 9 at 2:30 pm – “Musical Story Land” with storyteller, Kelly Doherty at Bay Shore Lutheran Church, 1200 East Hampton Road. “Peter and the Wolf” headlines this one-hour interactive concert. A kid-friendly reception follows.

Concerts are free. Donations accepted. Details: Info@PianoArts.org